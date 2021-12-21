by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 provided food and toys to 160 families in Salida and Poncha Springs during the weekend as part of its annual Christmas Baskets program for families in need.
The event was busy, said Bob Karls, assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 60, which assisted at the distribution at the lodge. “I’ve been here six or seven years, and I’ve never seen that many lined up at the door. I think it might be a record.”
He said they loaded up 33 carts in their first hour of work Friday.
Organizer Patti Arthur said the program was only possible due to generous contributions from the community. She estimated about 30 people volunteered, and the Elks received nearly $15,000 in cash and food donations.
Arthur said the club was able to give away large hams, ground beef and turkey this year due to donations they received. She said, “It was the first time we’ve done meat in years.”
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts volunteered at the event. Cubmaster Buel Mattix said 15-20 scouts volunteered during the weekend. Scouts helped by pushing shopping carts and loading and unloading items. They made deliveries Saturday morning to families who were unable to make it to the lodge to pick up the donated items.
Mattix said, “It’s a great event and we love helping with it.”
Salida Elks Lodge has hosted the Christmas Baskets program annually since the 1950s.
