Chaffee County Public Health along with several community stakeholders and subject matter experts will host a virtual town hall to provide updates and address concerns about current trends of COVID-19 at noon Friday, on Facebook Live and Zoom.
Public health will be joined by representatives from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Solvista Health and the Buena Vista and Salida school districts.
Topics will include the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution plans, the state and county’s dashboards, the county’s overall healthcare system, mental health issues, economic support resources and the Chaffee’s Got HEART campaign.
Members of the general public can submit questions by 5 p.m. Thursday, to Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director, at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
To access the town hall via Facebook, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/.
To join by Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/304209587 and enter 304 209 587 for the meeting ID.
To join by phone, dial 346-248-7799 and then enter the meeting ID: 304 209 587.
The meeting will be recorded and shared with the local media, as well as on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
For information about accessing the town hall, contact Chaffee County Public Health at health@chaffeecounty.org.
