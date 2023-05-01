Salida City Council will hear the second reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance regarding small cell facilities, plus a resolution setting fees for such facilities, during a meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
In a memo to the council, Nina Williams, city attorney, stated:
“In September of 2018 the Federal Communications Commission adopted a declaratory ruling and order that limited the ability of local governments to regulate the siting and placement of small cell facilities.
“In addition to limiting local governments’ ability to regulate the actual siting and placement, the Small Cell Order also limited the recovery of fees and costs and went on to establish a presumptively valid fee schedule.
“The Small Cell Order is slightly in conflict with the state statutes, so to create clarity for the City, the amendments are proposed.
“Within the attached ordinance are the proposed amendments to Chapter 16 of the code, as it relates to creating a procedure for the application, review and siting of small cell facilities and the variance approval criteria.”
The resolution will set fees at $500 per application, up to five facilities, plus $100 for each additional facility for small cell facilities collocated with an existing facility and $1,000 per facility for noncollocated facilities.
Other resolutions the council will consider include:
• Temporary closure of a portion of F Street and providing a procedure for liquor licensees to obtain authorization for outdoor expansion.
• An amendment to development services within the 2023 fee schedule.
• Authorization of overnight camping in Marvin Park from June 12 to June 18 for FIBArk.
Mayor Dan Shore will also read proclamations for Arbor Day and declaring May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.