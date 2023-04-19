Chaffee County announced delays on County Road 371 during Midland Tunnels testing which will take place on Thursday.
A geotechnical and tunneling engineering team from Stantec Consulting Services will perform the testing of the tunnels structures.
Annual testing is required to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel rock.
Access through the portals will be limited while the tests are conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The county “strongly encouraged” travelers to use alternative routes.
Delays of 30 minutes or more are possible due to the intermittent closures of the tunnels required for testing.
Traffic stops will include all modes of travel, including vehicles, bikes and pedestrians.
The engineering evaluation should be completed by end of day and traffic flow along CR 371 should return to normal Friday, according to the county.
The county is working with the State of Colorado Historical Preservation Office, Bureau of Land Management and engineering consultants to finalize a long-term plan for structural stabilization and reinforcement of the Midland Tunnels, according to the county.
