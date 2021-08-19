U.S. equity markets finished lower after the Fed minutes showed that most officials agreed they could start tapering this year.
Today’s decline extends yesterday’s pullback that was tied to growth concerns amid the spread of the delta virus variant.
International stocks wee mostly higher with Asian equities outperforming.
Oil prices dropped below $65 a barrel for the first time since May, weighed down by a worsening outlook for fuel demand as COVID-19 cases grow.
Despite the cautious market undertone, the 10-year yield rose slightly to 1.28 percent.
Housing data and the Fed were in focus today. Building permits rose in July for the first time in three months, but housing starts dropped 7 percent, missing consensus expectations as builders continue to grapple with material and labor shortages.
Housing activity has slowed considerably this year and builder sentiment has been in a downtrend for the last nine months.
In our view this slowdown reflects a normalization and partial reversal of last year’s pandemic trends as there was some pull forward of demand.
It is also a sign that affordability concerns have emerged, with prices continuing to rise at a faster pace than incomes.
Positively, household balance sheets remain strong, with the household debt to disposable income ratio at a 26-year low.
We believe home price growth will slow considerably in the second half of the year as more inventory comes to market and interest rates will likely drift higher.
However, we expect the demand backdrop to stay solid supported by an improving labor market and demographic tailwinds with millennials driving household formation.
The release of the Fed minutes later in the day accelerated the move lower in stocks as participants assessed that the economy had made progress toward the Fed’s maximum employment and price-stability goals.
We think another month of strong job gains will likely be enough to satisfy the “substantial further progress” threshold for the Fed to begin removing some of the extraordinary accommodation that continues to be provided.
Over the coming months policymakers are likely to announce the tapering of the Fed’s bond purchases which means that the Fed will continue to grow its balance sheet but at a lower pace, basically taking its foot off the accelerator rather than slamming the breaks.
This process could introduce some volatility but is unlikely to result in a significant tightening of financial conditions.
