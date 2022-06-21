Alex Perkin wins FIBArk Downriver marathon

Alex Perkin won the FIBArk Downriver Race marathon Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 44 seconds.
Tim Kunin placed second at 2:39:47 and Bobby Lewis placed third with 2:42:09.
In the marathon raft category Team Lily Dippers finished in 4:24:45.
In the Heavy Half Kurt Smithgall in the long long category finished first with a time of 1:24:02.
In the raft category Team Ark Aces finished in 1:49:54, and in the long category Mathieu Dumoulin finished in 1:32:08.
In the 10-mile downriver race, top finishers in the long category were Oliver Heppner in 1:03:39; Sukir Namachivayam, 1:09:09; and Dan Raymond, 1:13:35.
In the long long category, Jack Juntunen and Andrew Delker both finished in 1:01:28, and Gary Lacy finished in 1:03:08.
In the OC category, John Pineyard finished in 1:08:47 and Rick Pace in 1:35:38.
In the short category, Jimmy Leuchen crossed the finish line in 1:13:11; Luca Adams, 1:15:08; and Stacy Falk, 1:16:04.
In the Junior and U23 Wildwater Team Trials K1 division Jack Juntunen and Andrew Delker both ran the course in 1:01:28; Oliver Heppner, 1:03:39; and Nik Nijhawan, 1:07:30.
In the KW1 division, Olivia Spencer finished in 1:07:45, and in the C1 division Luca Bohn finished in 1:16:46.
In the novice 1-mile race Will Roundy finished the course in 3 minutes, 35 seconds; Daniel Smith, 3:39; and Mason Smith, 3:42.
Spencer Lacy was the first male stand-up paddleboarder to arrive in Salida from Stone Bridge with a raw time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 44 seconds. He was followed by Miles Harvey, 1:07:28; and Mike Tavares, 1:07:33.
Rebecca Giddens won the women’s stand-up paddleboard with a time of 1:13:01. Reta Boychuk followed at 1:13:46 and Mallane Dressel with 1:15:40.
JD Henderson of Salida, raced from Stone Bridge to Salida. It was his first Downriver Race. He made his run in 1:03:58, finishing in the middle of the pack.
“It was a challenge for me,” Henderson said. “I’d definitely do it again.”
He said the K1 traditional kayak is a challenge. “Every stroke you take you’re concentrating on balance,” he said.
John Pinyerd, a recent transplant to Nathrop and chairman of USA Wildwater, said it was a tight race because of the wind Sunday.
Pinyerd is a 65-year-old canoeist who made his 10-mile run in 1:08:47.
He said it was a “tight race” because of the wind but it was “fun to be out there.”
This was his first time racing in the Downriver Race using the route from Stone Bridge to Salida. He said he had previously raced three times east of Salida.
Pinyerd said he has been canoeing since he was a Boy Scout, but he began competing when he was 30 years old.
During his canoeing career he raced for Team USA, winning world champion in 2006 and 2008.
“I’ve been blessed with longevity in a non-revenue-producing sport,” he said.
