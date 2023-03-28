Mal Sillars gives weather presentation

Photo by Hannah Harn

Mal Sillars, meteorologist and National Weather Service observer, gave a presentation on backcountry weather considerations and reading weather signs on March 16. The map Sillars is discussing illustrates the highest area on the UV index for the lower 48 states last July directly located over Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

Buena Vistan Mal Sillars, meteorologist and National Weather Service observer, gave a presentation on backcountry weather considerations and reading weather signs March 16.

The Chaffee County Search and Rescue North building was full to the brim with interested attendees.

