Salida police officers arrested Alexander S. Hobson, 27, of Salida, Oct. 19, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Carmen Ray Edwards, 38, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 18, on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and criminal impersonation. She was held in lieu of $50 bail.
Ronald Walter Roberts, 45, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of criminal impersonation and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Desiree Marie Vigil, 35, of Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 17, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Brett Lee Kimelman, 49, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 17, on charges of harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks, felony aggravated menacing with a weapon and second degree aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Mack Joseph Hill, 24, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 15, on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 39, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 14, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500.
Tory Joe Edwards, 41, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 14, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250.
Corey Allen Folks, 47, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 6, on charges of criminally negligent child abuse – non-serious bodily injury, harassment with strikes, shoves of kicks and third degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Simone Adele Spero, 59, of Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 5, on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Christopher Michael Gray, 40, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 5, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, violation of a protection order and unlawful sale of amphetamines. He was held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
Shane Allen Goossens, 33, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was arrested Oct. 4, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 52, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 2, on charges of failure to signal as required and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 44, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 2, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Hope Enfelia Joanne Abbott, 43, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 2, on charges of failure to signal as required, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750.
Christopher Scott Moffat, 49, of Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 2, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Cameron Blake Gordanier, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 30, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful use of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Cody Lee Lambert, 22, of Salida was arrested Sept. 30, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tavin Conway, 22, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 30, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,750 bail.
Tony Gene Veatch, 40, of Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 30, on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Shawn William Collins, 39, of Salida was arrested Sept. 29, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Michael Steven Craig, 30, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 28, on charges of attempting to elude a police officer, bicycle rider failed to signal intention to turn, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,250 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
