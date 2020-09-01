Daniel James Pesch, 37, who faces multiple charges in regards to alleged threats made against a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will wait three weeks before charges will be filed by the District Attorney’s office.
Pesch was in 11th Judicial District court Monday via Webex for an advisement of his rights.
He is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail.
Deputy District Attorney Ryan Kornegay told 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy that due to the nature of electronic investigations in the case, more charges may be pending in addition to those Pesch was arrested under.
Public Defender Magadalena Rosa agreed to a return date of Sept. 23.
Pesch is accused of sending threatening texts to Chaffee County Undersheriff Andy Rohrich.
Pesch told investigators he lost his phone during the time the texts were allegedly sent.
Rohrich had investigated Pesch in 2009 in connection with a string of burglaries. While Pesch confessed to the burglaries, he later recanted the confession.
Rohrich told investigators he had received other negative contacts from Pesch in the past from 2014-2016.
Pesch was arrested in 2017 after confessing to the killing of a Kiowa high school teacher. Those charges were ultimately dropped.
In May he was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Tri-County Health Department offices located in Arapahoe County and was charged with felony criminal mischief.
An arraignment in that case is set for Sept. 4 in Arapahoe County.
Pesch’s next court date in Chaffee County is set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
(0) comments
