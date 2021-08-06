Riverside Park will be filled with blasts from the automotive past as more than 77 classic and modern cars are shown at the annual Angel of Shavano Car Show from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
There is a little confusion over which year this should be. Because the show was canceled last year due to COVID-19, it is the 29th actual show, but this is the 30th year it has been run, organizers said.
In any case, a variety of vehicles will be on display for the public to enjoy.
Each of the first 100 entries will receive a show support trophy.
Competitive judging will be held for the “Shavano 7” for the top entries, which will be awarded exclusive trophies.
Rema Vescosi, one of the organizers of the event, said many of the cars registered for the show are coming from out of town.
One popular element missing this year will be the engine meltdown. Organizers weren’t able to set up the event for this year.
The car show is the big fundraiser for Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
The organization is an all-volunteer group and relies on donations from the public for its backcountry rescue operations in southern Chaffee County.
The organization also partners with other entities such as REACH Air Medical and responds to other counties to assist with rescues.
For more information about Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, to make a donation or to register a car for the car show, visit www.chaffeesarsouth.org.
