A sounding buzzer rang clear across the Salida High School soccer field Thursday, and with it, fifteen years of hope and hard work came to a head as the Lady Spartan soccer team won the first round of playoffs, shutting down the visiting Basalt Lady Longhorns 3-0. 

The Lady Spartans lost their sequencing Saturday match against the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs 6-0.

