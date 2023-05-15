A sounding buzzer rang clear across the Salida High School soccer field Thursday, and with it, fifteen years of hope and hard work came to a head as the Lady Spartan soccer team won the first round of playoffs, shutting down the visiting Basalt Lady Longhorns 3-0.
The Lady Spartans lost their sequencing Saturday match against the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs 6-0.
“I feel on top of the world,” junior Hayden Bevington, who knocked in two of the goals, said after the Basalt match.
Coach Heidi Slaymaker said she was proud of the team for holding their defense throughout the second half against Basalt. “We’ve had games where we scored and let our guard down. That was my biggest concern,” she said.
The first goal was made by Bevington with nine minutes left in the first half. The second was a shot by junior Izzy Hughes with her left foot.
Bevington’s second goal came with nine minutes left in the second half as the Longhorn goalie fell and left the goal unguarded. This would have been Bevington’s 12th and 13th goals of the season.
Each goal was met with a wild hurrah from a small but vocal crowd and a couple honking cars spectating from the parking lot.
“Hayden really worked hard to communicate,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said. “She was a true leader out there today, being assuring to people in new positions.”
The Lady Spartan’s usual goalie, junior Makiah Parris was out with a concussion, so junior Julz Anch stepped up to fill the role.
“Bevington has embraced being a captain and leading however she can,” Slaymaker said, and captain Eva Capozza, a junior, has been doing the same.
The Lady Spartans left it all out on Manitou Springs’ mushy grass field, Saturday, especially seniors Laurin Collins, Alex Hebert and Patum Fisher, Slaymaker said, but they didn’t get any shots in. Collins defended hard and Hebert won tackles and made great runs, Slaymaker said.
Credit to Anch, Slaymaker said, for playing both games having no prior experience as a goalie, Slaymaker said. “But Manitou’s a different beast with a lot of players who know how to strike a ball.”
The Junior varsity goalie wasn’t quite mentally ready, and Anch was the best choice from those they had. “It’s a pretty scary place on the field.”
The Lady Mustangs scored five minutes in and at halftime were 4-0. “It just wasn’t our day,” Slaymaker.
This concludes the Lady Spartans’ season for this year.
