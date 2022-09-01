The Buena Vista Post Office failed to deliver more than 1,200 sanitation bills for the month of July.
The Buena Vista Sanitation District delivered the bills to the post office on Aug. 1, however; the post office was unable to process and distribute the bills in time.
“What this means for people is that they will receive two bills in the mail,” Sanitation district manager Patti Andreas said. “People who’ve already made their payment won’t have to worry about it though.”
The bill cards were sent out on Aug. 25, after district personnel met with Postmaster James Wood.
“The Buena Vista Sanitation District apologizes for the delays in the July billing and appreciates the patience of all customers during this mishap,” Andreas said.
Buena Vista Sanitation District said that it was sorry for the delay as well and that the bill cards would be made top priority in the future.
Wood did not respond to requests for confirmation and comment. USPS strategic communicator James Boxrud was also unavailable for comment.
