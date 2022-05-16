Daubers at the ready, bingo players at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Thursday night eagerly anticipated the beginning of the progressive game worth $10,398.
About 123 people showed up for Thursday’s game, many more than an average night of bingo.
Bingo caller Ed Alloy said a lot more people show up when the progressive game gets this high.
The pot has not been as high in several years.
Many of those at the Thursday night game were regulars, who play every week.
Gayle Dague said, “It’s something to do that’s outside the house.”
Her friend Shirley Lambert said although she is not an Elk, she’s been playing for years.
“My brother was an Elk. They do good things like the Christmas baskets and scholarships.”
Regular George Blake, 101, who is back at home after a stint at Columbine Manor Care Center for physical rehabilitation, was there to try his luck.
Asked what he might use the $10,398 for if he won, Blake said probably to pay doctor bills.
Regulars to the game know each other pretty well, and as with other community groups, they tend to help each other.
Elizabeth Jehle, a crocheter, was selling crocheted hair scrunchies and bags of Hershey Kisses plus a chance to win a crocheted scarf or afghan to benefit her friend Diane DeHerrera, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
DeHerrera said the doctors were unsure if it was colon or ovarian cancer.
The two have been friends since they met working at Walmart in 1986.
Jehle has been doing similar fundraisers for many years. This time she was able to raise $352 for her friend.
“People are wonderful in Salida, she said, “They are caring and giving and special.”
One youngster, Emily Bennett, 10, won two of the items Jehle offered in a drawing, a scarf and an afghan.
She told Jehle she wants to be just like her when she grows up.
The “piggy bank” drawing for $592 was won by longtime player Karla Poyser. The prize is 80 percent of the take from a drawing costing $1 a pop.
Up until Thursday, the most Poyner said she had ever taken home from a game was $91.
She wasn’t sure how she would spend the money.
There was no big winner Thursday night.
Caller Ed Alloy called out 55 numbers for the “blackout” game, but nobody got a bingo, so the pot goes up to $11,053.
When the total gets up to $15,000, the rule is all the numbers are called until somebody wins.
Salida Elks bingo starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., in the basement.
The entrance is on the E Street side of the building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Food, beverages and snacks are available for sale.
Alloy said the capacity of the basement is about 200 people. If more than that show up for bingo, there will be a ticket system for entry.
