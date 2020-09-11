Ray Glaser, long time Salida resident, celebrates his 90th birthday on Sept. 15. He is known locally for his involvement in many athletic activities – golfer, golf and ski instructor and coach to mention just a few.
He was born Sept. 15, 1930 in Herrick, South Dakota to Leon and Rosellia Glaser. In about 1933 he moved to Chicago, where his grandfather lived, after grasshoppers destroyed his father’s 1,600 acres of wheat.
As an adult, he had a tile and carpeting business in Delavan, Wisconsin.
“I was interested in the motel business because a friend owned one in Chicago,” Glaser said. “I came to Salida on a whim and bought the Westerner Motel.”
Salida became home for Glaser, his wife Rose and three children, Kurt, Scott and Karen. All three kids graduated from Salida High School. The family now includes nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rose passed away in 2001.
Monarch Ski Area has been a major part of his life, starting in 1980 when he was a trainer and instructor and ran the junior program for kids age 7 to 12.
“I loved that job,” he said “I was able to inspire kids to have a lifelong desire to do something that was so enjoyable. I had so many great experiences there. I remember one day about 10 years ago, I was at Monarch and I felt a tug on my sleeve and turned to find a young lady about 15 years old. She said her family was vacationing in Colorado and she had taken lessons from me when she was younger and she said “maybe we can stop and see Ray when we’re in Colorado.” It was inspiring to me that she still remembered and wanted to come back.”
Golf has been another major interest. He has been a member of Salida Golf Club for 40 years but no longer plays because he’s recovering from surgery.
“Jeff Thulson and I started the junior golf program in Salida,” he said. “I would inspire any child to take up the game. It’s a honorable game.”
Baseball was another part of his life. He had the opportunity to play minor league baseball and coached Babe Ruth League in Salida in 1980.
“Those kids have all grown up now,” he said.
Bowling was another interest and he bowled on a professional tour.
In his earlier years, he served in the U.S. Navy for nine years holding the rank of Quartermaster First Class.
“My ship, the USS Midway, is now a museum, anchored in San Diego, California,” he said.
Always active, he was a member of the Salida Elks Lodge for 25 years and Salida Kiwanis Club for many years.
He plans to celebrate his 90th birthday with family in Salida.
Birthday greetings can be sent to Ray Glaser at 911 W. Second St.Salida, CO 81201.
