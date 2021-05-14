by D.J. DeJong
FIBArk is a little more than a month away, and although it may look a little different from previous years, the focus on the river this year is running on schedule.
This year’s whitewater festival is scheduled for June 17-20 and will be scaled back from former years as organizers, an all-volunteer board, try to bring the weekend back to its roots as an event geared for locals.
New this year will be ticketed access to the music venue at Riverside Park, to generate funds and to allow for complying with whatever COVID-19 precautions are in place at the time.
Tickets, which cost $20 for locals and $40 for others, will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce. Tickets cost $10 for kids 12 and younger.
Online sales will be available at bikereg.com/fibark starting May 24.
Those who purchase a ticket for the day’s music will trade them for a wristband so they can come and go throughout the day.
Organizers said 1,000 tickets will be available each day.
Spectators will have unrestricted access for other FIBArk river and land events.
The Ark Valley Libation Society will have a beer garden set up as in previous years, and local food trucks will be at Riverside Park to sell eatables, but other kinds of vendors will not be on site this year.
The carnival will also not be making an appearance this year.
FIBArk board member Sarah Briam said last year FIBArk took a hit since a lot was paid for already when the bulk of the annual event was canceled due to COVID-19.
A truncated event was held in August with some river competition and a version of the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, but side events such as the carnival were canceled.
Ultimately FIBArk is a fundraiser for the Youth Paddling Program to introduce river sports to youngsters.
The program includes classes, clinics and a program in which every fourth-grader in Salida gets a chance to learn the basics of kayaking.
The group’s other major fundraiser, the Pole Pedal Paddle (3P), was held recently.
FIBArk has had nonprofit 501(c)(3) status since 2015. Briam said it was always “intended as a fundraiser, not a massive party.”
By toning down the event and bringing the focus back to river and land competition, the FIBArk board hopes to appeal to locals more than in past years.
The focus on getting youth involved with river sports, such as kayak and raft competition, hammers home the organizers’ belief that with the resources available in this area there is “no reason we shouldn’t have Olympians coming out of Salida,” said Ali Gober, who is in charge of the river events.
A couple of events from the past that will not be run this year are the 8-Ball Rally and raft sprint.
For most of its 73-year history, the Downriver Race ran from Salida to Cotopaxi, but two years ago a major change was made in the route, moving upriver so that Riverside Park is the finish line instead of the beginning. The FIBArk board encourages people to watch the racers come in at the end of the course in downtown Salida.
Old favorites like the Hooligan Race, Raft Rodeo and Crazy River Dog competition are on track for this year along with more conventional events such as freestyle kayak and slalom and the Downriver Race.
Land events, including the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, other Triple Crown races and mountain bike races are also planned.
For more information about FIBArk 2021 or to register for an event, visit fibark.com.
