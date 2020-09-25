Throughout the 1,013.4 square miles of Chaffee County, 77 percent is designated as public land.
Of what remains for private owners to build on, how much has been developed, and how much remains vacant?
According to Chaffee County Assessor Brenda Mosby, the county has approximately 2,609 accounts that are classified as vacant and are not used for agriculture. These are parcels that have no structures or minor structures only.
The assessor’s department records 492 mining claims with no structures.
“Most vacant properties are probably buildable and some can be broken into smaller parcels as planning departments allow,” Mosby said. “Lots of possibilities.”
Jeff Post, a Realtor with First Colorado Land Office in Buena Vista and Salida, estimated, excluding all property on a conservation easement or already subdivided, that about 3 percent of land in the county was left over that could be subdivided.
“That number is kind of shocking, but if you actually start digging down to it, its still a lot of ground,” Post said.
How many homes can be built on that land, he said, depends entirely on the lot size allowed by building codes.
Envision Chaffee County found in its surveys of citizens’ desires for the future of the county that many in the area wanted to “keep town town and keep country country.”
That may suggest a push toward building on a higher density of lots within the limits of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs to alleviate the need for those communities to sprawl out into the open countryside as they grow.
“There is plenty of land out there to develop, so I don’t see the amount of land available driving pricing,” said Bill Lockett with Collegiate Peaks Realty.
