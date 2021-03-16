Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Waters will join with other groups opposing Nestlé bottled water projects in Chaffee County and in five other states Thursday.
Titled “Virtual Rally to Reclaim Nestlé’s Troubled Waters” the virtual event will be held at 5 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook.
Sponsored by the Story of Stuff Project, the program will have Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a water rights advocate, as the featured speaker and will include musical performances.
Log on to https://storyofstuff.typeform.com/to/EZWEzMHS for a reminder email.
