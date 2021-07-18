Salida City Council will discuss an “open doors” emergency housing program to provide housing for city employees during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
In a memo to council, Bill Almquist, community development director, said, “This program would target short-term rental owners, second home owners, and others to ‘open their hearts and minds’ to the housing emergency so that they might ‘open their doors” to members of our workforce who need housing immediately.
This program is meant to be a temporary “bridge” to a point in the future (hopefully not much more than a couple years) when we have a more adequate supply of affordable/attainable rental units for the entire local workforce.”
In other business, council will review their climate action plan, a 47 page report, described in the introduction as, “Determining specific greenhouse-gas reduction goals and strategies to achieve those goals is the responsibility of many minds to create a shared vision. Therefore, the purpose of this Climate Action Plan is not to set requirements but rather, to help present and organize the many dozens of recommendations and strategies that volunteers have compiled for the City of Salida to enable the community to create achievable goals.”
Other items on the work session agenda include a follow-up discussion regarding F Street and setting a future policy for remote participation.
Tuesday’s meeting
Council will hold a public hearing and final reading for an emergency ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on the applications for short-term rental licenses, and as an emergency ordinance, will take effect immediately.
A memo by city attorney Nina Williams states this ordinance “gives staff, planning commission and city council the opportunity to analyze and review various options and solutions to address the shortage of affordable housing, as well as evaluate the impacts of STR units.”
Council will vote on a resolution to adopt a climate change plan, which they reviewed during Monday’s work session.
Other items on the agenda for the council to consider include:
• A resolution adopting an amended building inspection intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County.
• A resolution amending the fee scheduled regarding water and wastewater taps for multi-unit housing, as discussed during the July 6 meeting.
• A resolution adopting the 2021-22 policy statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action. To register for the meeting, log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
