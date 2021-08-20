by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board of directors heard a presentation by urologist Dr. Cole Wiedel at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Wiedel is the hospital’s full-time urologist and has been building the urology clinic since he came to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center a year ago.
He updated the board on growth of the clinic from about 10 patients per day to a current rate of more than 20 patients per day and performing between three and eight procedures per week.
Wiedel said much of the growth has come from a shortage of urologists overall, the presence of an aging population in the area, the increase from a part-time urologist to a full-time urologist on staff and geography.
The last includes an increase in the number of patients from the Gunnison area who are currently experiencing difficulty getting to services further west via U.S. 50 due to ongoing roadwork.
Wiedel expressed a hope that the clinic might add another full-time doctor within the next two years.
Board President Debbie Farrell congratulated Wiedel on the growth of the clinic.
“We are delighted with where urology is going, and it does sound like we have more growth opportunities going forward,“ Farrell said.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, reported the total operating revenue was “just shy of $62 million versus the budget of $57.5 million.
“On the expense side we are holding our own very well, just under budget at 54.5 million,” Fagerberg said.
CEO Bob Morasko said he is working with David Colarelli and Dr. Karen Johnson on the possibility of a wound center to be located at HRRMC.
Board member Tom Eve reported current projects, including work at the Buena Vista Health Center, were on track.
Lezlie Burkley of HRRMC Foundation said that with recent donations the foundation is discussing hospitality housing for patients and their families.
Based on patient numbers, HRRMC Foundation decided to plan for four units of housing with some room to grow in the future.
In other business the board voted to approve updated terminology in board bylaws to address board seats that are only three-year terms rather than four-year terms
A proposal for the hospital in conjunction with Jane’s Place was postponed until the September meeting.
The board adjourned to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, COVID-19 mitigation, real property negotiation, senior living and provider agreements.
