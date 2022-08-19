After more discussion and two amendments Tuesday, Salida City Council passed Ordinance 22-17 establishing the language to appear on a pair of ballot questions about short-term rentals in the November election.
The questions will ask Salida voters to increase short-term rental license taxes from $500 to $1,500 and increase occupational lodging tax for short-term rentals from $4.82 to $15 per room per night.
Before the vote, council had informally agreed upon the $1,500 license tax and to increase the occupational lodging tax to $10 per room per night.
During the meeting, Councilman Harald Kasper put forth an amendment dropping the license tax increase, saying he thought it wasn’t fair to locals who owned and lived in their homes and only used them as short-term rentals occasionally.
Councilman Mike Pollard asked if a hardship application for people who live here could be set up, but City Attorney Nina Williams said no, the city couldn’t do that.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said that with the $1,500 license tax and the $10 occupational lodging tax, the city would collect approximately $750,000 per year. He said they would have to run the numbers again to see what they would collect with the change.
In other business, council unanimously approved appointing Brian Colby, an alternate on the Salida Planning Commission, to the open regular spot and appointing Laura Wancura Atwood to Colby’s open alternate seat.
Councilwomen Dominique Naccarato and Alisa Pappenfort, during the work session Monday, both said they supported Atwood.
During discussion Tuesday, Naccarato said, “I have something to add to last night’s discussion. I did not speak as well as I would have liked last night about this topic. I think what I meant to say is that we were dealing with more of a class issue than a gender issue with that discussion. I took some time today to reach out to both applicants and ask them the same question, which is how they would feel about sitting or staying in that alternate seat, and Laura’s response was to the theme of she would be happy to sit in the alternate seat and learn how to be on the planning and zoning commission.
“But she also went on to say that her point in applying for that was not to be radical or have tunnel vision about affordable housing, but to have a portal, a first way to start to contribute to the city.
“I think my main point to bring it up again is if we put too much emphasis on expertise, or the time it takes to gain that expertise, that we run the risk of also only rewarding privilege and therefore restricting certain demographics or diversities from our city commissions. I just wanted to make that point.”
Council unanimously approved:
• Second reading of an ordinance annexing 611 Oak St., the site of the planned new fire station, into the city limits.
• Second reading of an ordinance zoning 611 Oak St. as commercial C-1.
• A resolution accepting the findings of fact, determinations and conclusions of the Salida Fire Station annexation.
• Second reading of an ordinance rezoning lot 15 of the West End major subdivision from medium-density residential R-2 to high-density residential R-3.
• First reading and setting the second reading and public hearing for Sept. 6 on an ordinance annexing 7680 CR 140, the Newman annexation, into the city limits.
• First reading and setting the second reading and public hearing for Sept. 6 on an ordinance zoning the Newman annexation as high-density residential R-3.
