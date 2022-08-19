After more discussion and two amendments Tuesday, Salida City Council passed Ordinance 22-17 establishing the language to appear on a pair of ballot questions about short-term rentals in the November election.

The questions will ask Salida voters to increase short-term rental license taxes from $500 to $1,500 and increase occupational lodging tax for short-term rentals from $4.82 to $15 per room per night.

