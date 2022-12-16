Improvements to the high-traffic Parkdale boat ramp, 48 miles downstream from Salida on the Arkansas River, highlighted a meeting Thursday of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force in Salida.
“The Parkdale ramp has so much frontage on the river it really gets scoured, and we’re constantly down there trying to build it back up and make it safer,” said Tom Waters, park manager of the AHRA, which is managed cooperatively by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
“Generally, the improvement will provide a cement ramp that won’t wash out like the current ramp does due to changes in river flows,” Waters said.
Waters said construction will take place after Labor Day in fall 2023.
Similarly, the Rincon recreation site about 10 miles southeast of Salida received an upgrade last month when a concrete apron connecting the site to U.S. 50 was created. Task force members said the improvements, which resolved nearly constant erosion issues, were critical due to a high volume of vehicle traffic entering and leaving the area.
Waters also told the task force the fee-paying process at some AHRA camping and day-use sites will change soon. Currently, fees are deposited in metal tubes at the sites. However, repeated thefts have prompted a permanent change.
“While there’s not a lot of money in those tubes, they are still broken into – especially in the winter – which requires us to send two or three people there for two days to repair them,” Waters said. “So, we just decided to shut down some of those tubes at less-visited sites and provide electronic kiosks.”
Meanwhile, funding to remove the lowhead dam on the Arkansas River between Big Bend and Salida remains a topic. The project has received an $831,000 grant as well as a $650,000 commitment from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. However, skyrocketing constructions costs have driven the original price tag of $1.6 million to $2.2 million – leaving an unanticipated and significant shortage.
“U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded us a grant to complete the rest of the drawing (plans) and to get our 30 percent plans up to 100 percent plans,” Waters said. “We’re also working with them to request additional funding that we hope will fill in the gap.”
A project near Nathrop to widen a narrow section of CR 300 between Fisherman’s Bridge and the Ruby Mountain Trailhead parking lot has been approved for 2023. Although the work will create intermittent closures of CR 300, drivers will experience only short waits to pass through the section.
The next AHRA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 at AHRA headquarters.
The AHRA Citizen Task Force was created in 1990 as an advisory committee to the AHRA park manager, providing recommendations on management, growth and development issues throughout the recreation area and the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
The task force consists of 16 individuals representing eight user groups: anglers, commercial permittees, private boaters, environmental interests, waters users, county/municipal government organizations, riverfront property owners and outdoor recreation/other.
