Hannah Hannah, Republican candidate for Chaffee County Commissioner Dist. 1, said that growing up with her varied background taught her how to build relationships with all different types of demographics.
“I’ve always made friends and love helping people,” Hannah said.
She said she learned hard work growing up on a ranch, then going into extreme sports right out of high school and traveling the world really opened her eyes.
She said it has been a struggle, starting a small business while raising her two sons, but her work in real estate taught her a lot about land rights and regulations.
She also worked for her brother’s business, helping run a high risk security company and working with teams to build relationships.
What do you see as positives and negatives of the comprehensive plan the county is working on?
“The planning aspect is important, and we need to prepare and educate people on the comprehensive plan, and how it will affect them and future growth,” Hannah said.
“My concern is when we start making changes to the land use code. We need room to grow and we need to consider the economic impact the changes are going to have.
“I also think we need to find a better way to get it out to the public. If people knew how it will affect them, they will show up and participate.”
What are your thoughts to updating the land use code after the comprehensive plan is finished?
“One of the big questions right now is the 2-, 5- or 10-acre lots,” Hannah said. “I think we need to talk to the all the local stakeholders and see what they think.
“Making all lots in the county 10 acres would have a huge impact and raise land prices, bring in bigger homes and create more of an ‘Aspen’ style of neighborhoods.
“I think we need to consider that it might not be ‘one-size-fits-all’ in the county, and I think we need to educate people on the impacts of the different sizes.”
What are some steps that can be taken to help the planning commission, with COVID-19 and the difficulty with public hearings?
“We’ve lost some good people from the planning commission lately,” Hannah said.
“I would want to find out why they are having issues, and do what we need to fill those seats and maybe create more diversity.
“My way of working on it would be to sit down and find out where there are problems and what can be done to the process to fix them. Asking a lot of questions and helping find solutions.”
What are some ways you think we can encourage business and tourism in the county?
“We are known as a tourist destination and people love to come her in droves,” Hannah said.
“I think we need to focus on the long-term stakeholders who live and work here, see what we can do to help them.
“Affordable housing is one thing we are already working on, but what else can we do to help those who live here year around?”
