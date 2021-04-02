The Salida should see an overall increase this year over 2020 in sales tax from all industries.
City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said she anticipates as much.
“In our 2021 budget, we conservatively did not increase the projections due to the unknowns related to the pandemic we are still in the grips of. However, every indication is that Salida is growing and the economy is robust,” she said.
Tihonovich prepares the sales tax reports for Treasurer Merrell Bergin, who reports monthly to city council about Salida’s collection of sales tax.
Bergin said he also chairs the Finance Committee, and they discuss sales taxes at their monthly meetings. He also works closely with the Salida Business Alliance to get feedback on Salida’s downtown businesses.
Tihonovich and Bergin said that sales tax information is confidential and they can only speak about numbers in total. They said they “can’t disclose sales tax from any single taxpayer or identifiable subsector.”
Of the 4,401 vendors that paid tax in 2020, Tihonovich said there are only “12 tax payers that make up 52 percent of the total tax collections in 2020.”
Bergin said 11 of the top 12 taxpayers are local businesses, with only one Internet-based company.
“In 2020, people were buying basic goods to run their households and they could easily purchase them right here from these local businesses, with little need or opportunity to leave town,” he said.
Tihonovich said in 2020, the retail trade sector brought in 71.4 percent of the city’s sales tax collections, which equates to $5.5 million.
The second highest sales tax collection came from accommodation, food service and real estate rentals at $1.2 million, which was 15.6 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue.
The above graph shows retail trade was up all of 2020, with a significant increase starting in the month of April. There was “an unusual uptick in September, and overall, the industry was up 25.7 percent,” Tihonovich said.
Regarding last year’s account of Internet sales, that figure is not precise.
Tihonovich said, “When the state remits our sales tax to us, we do see a list of vendor payments, but addresses are not associated with it. So, we can’t sort the many thousands of payments received between local and Internet.”
Due to a law change in the middle of 2019, online retailers were required to begin paying sales tax to the delivery point. This means that “Salida started getting sales tax payments from all online retailers delivering here,” said Tihonovich.
“A portion of the 2020 increase over 2019 very definitely came from increased online sales tax, but I don’t know how much. We saw an increase of 35 percent in the number of vendors, but many of these only paid us a very small amount of tax. So, we can’t equate that 35 percent vendor count increase directly to the increased sales tax.”
She said by looking at the total payment received from vendors in 2020 who made no payments in 2019, they can estimate what portion of the $1,072,482 increase in 2020 over 2019 was due to online sales.
“That total was roughly $264,000, thus 25 percent of the total increase,” she said.
Bergin said part of the increase was an “initial windfall due to the impact of the new law.”
Another reason for the overall increase, he said, came from the wave of visitors from the Front Range and outside states, who visited despite the pandemic.
Bergin said, “Clearly, nationwide the trend is for more online sales. The question is what impact will this have here with our local brick-and-mortar retailers. … Making our combined area unique will help offset dilution of money spent at points of sale in the Front Range.”
The city’s December 2020 sales tax report, which shows the annual collections in comparison to 2019, can be found at https://cityofsalida.com/finance/page/sales-tax-collections.
To access other sales tax reports, go to cityofsalida.com, click on the “City Budget” orange button in the middle of the page, and then click on “Sales Tax Collections” in the navigation on the left-hand side.
To learn about how Salida’s sales taxes are earmarked, visit Chapter 4, Article III sec. 4-3-50, the city’s municipal code regarding sales tax revenue.
