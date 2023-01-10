2022 was a year of changes, controversy and another year of COVID-19 in Salida and Chaffee County.
The major new stories of the year included legal proceedings, new hope for those in crisis, the evolution of businesses and events and the vagaries of Mother Nature.
Barry Morphew trial dismissed
All charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice April 19 after District Attorney Linda Stanley filed a motion to dismiss based on a belief that law enforcement was close to finding the body of Suzanne Morphew, missing since May 10, 2020.
Barry Morphew, who was arrested in May 2021 on a charge of first-degree murder, among other charges relating to the May 10, 2020, disappearance of his wife, Suzanne, spent a year in custody and then was released on bail.
He was restricted to Chaffee County on electronic monitoring for many months during the trial.
The trial was moved from Chaffee to Fremont County in response to a change of venue request by the defense, citing difficulty in obtaining a fair and impartial jury in Chaffee County.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy had already recused himself based on a long-standing acquaintance with an attorney who was hired by a witness connected with the case.
Judge Ramsey Lama took over the hearing of the case, and venue was changed to Fremont County.
During the course of the trial, defense attorney Iris Eytan filed several motions challenging prosecutory procedures and evidence, many of which Lama granted.
A dismissal without prejudice means the case could come to trial again if sufficient evidence is found.
Following the dismissal, Barry Morphew expressed a desire to move to Gunnison to be closer to his two daughters, who were attending Western Colorado University.
Regional Assessment Center opens for local mental health crisis care
Almost a year to the day ground was broken for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center the facility was open to the public at an opening ceremony May 5.
The long-awaited center was created to provide immediate assistance to those with mental health crises and drug addiction crises.
It is the first such center in the Central Mountain Region.
The center, located on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus, features a crisis living room where those experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can receive support at any time.
There are also two six-bed units for short-stay care, the Acute Treatment Unit and the Withdrawal Management Unit.
Prior to the center’s opening, transfers to the Front Range for care were often the only option for those in crisis.
The center is staffed 24/7 by peer specialists.
Blue Triton Brands, formerly Nestlé Waters North America, renewed its 10-year 1041 permit in 2021 after a series of public meetings.
In April Blue Triton Brands representative Larry Lawrence presented the company’s yearly report to the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
The report outlined company compliance with several conditions laid out in the permit.
At the May 3 commissioners meeting the company was found to be in compliance by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Keith Baker voting against the finding.
Baker based his vote on the standing condition that Blue Triton complete a conservation easement at the Nathrop property where the company’s pumping operation is located.
That condition was part of the original permit with Nestlé and had not been completed to date.
The company had until Dec. 31 to complete the conservation easement with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
It completed its end of the negotiations and fulfilled permit conditions by that date.
Alison Brown appeals lawsuit decision
Alison Brown lost her lawsuit against Chaffee County regarding land use code issues surrounding her outfitting and kennel operations on land at 11600 Antelope Road.
The county denied Brown a certificate of occupancy for a newly built home after county staff found she was out of compliance with the county land use code in matters concerning her other operations at the property.
On June 23, U.S. District Court Judge Regina Rodriguez granted a defense motion for a summary judgment in favor of the defendant and against Brown.
Brown had requested a jury trial and sought recovery of compensatory damages, or alternately nominal damages for mental, physical and emotional injuries as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
A Chaffee County press release stated the county had invested 430 hours in defense of the case.
The court order included the recovery of court costs for the county. Other expenses were covered by the county’s insurance.
In August, Brown filed an appeal to the federal appeals court in Denver to overturn the lower court decision contending Rodriguez should not have granted judgment without a jury trial.
On Oct. 19, the county submitted 48 pages of arguments in reply to Brown’s appeal.
The case remains in the higher court.
County moves to four-day week
Following the lead of other counties such as Jefferson and Fremont counties, most Chaffee County offices and departments switched to a four-day work week as of July 1, with extended hours Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays.
The resolution putting the change in place was approved by Chaffee County commissioners at their May 16 meeting.
The move was seen as a way to reduce utility costs and offer workers more time and to offer early and late hours to consumers.
Benefits to employees included a schedule that mirrored the Salida school schedule.
A survey proposing the plan was sent to 277 employees. Of the 117 who responded, 84 percent said they were in favor of the move.
Each department was allowed the flexibility to set its hours to best accommodate the public using that department’s services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.