2022 came to an end and 2023 began with an explosion of sounds and lights from parties happening across southern Chaffee County.
The celebration began early in Poncha Springs, where Taylor Shelton played guitar music and Vino Salida served sparkling wine from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Other venues with live music included Salida bars High Side Bar & Grill with blues band Blue Recluse and Tres Litros Beer Co. with Roundhouse Assembly, who played Grateful Dead music until just after midnight.
A Church in Salida hosted an Adult Prom New Year’s Eve Party with candlelit tables, a bar and snacks, a photo booth, green room for privacy and plenty of space to dance and mingle while decked out in prom wear from any decade.
Slow-rotating and stationary disco lights lit up the ceiling and floors with rays of light made visible by a water-based scentless smoke machine. One attendee, Salidan Diane Luchild, noted the vaulted ceiling accentuating the lights, which she said was her favorite aspect of the party.
Salida DJ Zach White spun retro vinyl records, starting off the night with some hip-hop.
A silent disco played in one room, with headphones provided so dancers could listen to and watch the band Phish playing live from New York City on a screen at their preferred volume.
Tickets were nearly sold out by the event’s opening, organizer Andrea Mossman said. It was the first time since the COVID pandemic that A Church has had such a celebration, she said. Since its last New Year’s Eve party, the venue has gotten a new sound board and treatment.
“Last year people didn’t want to come out, and now people are hungry for it,” Mossman said. “It’s a fun reason to get dressed up, go out with your partner and have a dance party.”
Mossman said her favorite part was setting up, creating the space for the evening’s events. This year, she has had a lot of help running the show from friends, allowing her more freedom, she said. “I might shake a leg or two.”
Friends, food and flames were afoot at Salida’s Box of Bubbles for the second annual Wild & Free New Year’s Eve Bash. From 8-10 p.m., a younger crowd was welcome, and a “New York” New Year’s toast was raised at 10 p.m., a new tradition for those whose bedtimes might be a little earlier. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic celebratory drinks were served.
Disco lights and disco music created a dance scene inside, while outside people gathered around a campfire and watched the performance of fire-wielder Michael Elijah Wenham, who tossed and twirled a flaming stick. Wenham also provided the fire pit. The idea for the Bash came from Jason and Jenna Janisch last year. Host Ken Brandon said he is looking forward to the coming year and the Salida Council for the Arts’ plans.
“You can tell 90 percent of the people out here dancing don’t act this way normally,” Mike Houghton, who had taken up the occupation of “people watching,” observed. “The music transforms them.” Houghton, who was taking tickets, said the turnout this year was comparable to last year’s.
The 146 Taphouse offered live music, DJs and a fire pit on the back porch. Attendee Hannah Casteel of Kansas City, Missouri, said she enjoyed the outdoor setting best and staying warm by the fire. She is looking forward to the new year because she is pregnant and looks forward to her child being born in 2023, she said.
Next door, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery hosted a disco-themed dance party with hostesses in costume. At the stroke of midnight, the new year was welcomed with glitter balloons falling from the ceiling, and the air filled with the bangs of balloons popping and glitter scattering. The balloon drop was a new addition, conceived by Gingi Wood.
