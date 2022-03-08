Evil personified: Putin
Some 30 years after the Soviet Union crumbled, no longer able to sustain the force necessary to keep its satellite states in check, Vladimir Putin is attempting to put the cracked egg back together.
A killer by trade, comfortable with poisoning those who dare to challenge his authority or who pose threats to his power, he is attempting to subjugate an entire nation to his will, one piece in the egg with other pieces certain to follow.
In the first 12 days of Russia’s invasion, more than 400 Ukrainian civilian men, women and children have died in the conflict. Utilizing cruise missiles, rockets, artillery and its air force, Russia has targeted schools, hospitals, apartments and homes, Europe’s largest nuclear electrical generating plant and, along the way, military targets as well.
To ensure that the U.S. and NATO countries do not interfere with his invasion, he threatens to unleash Russia’s nuclear weapons against any nation that dares to step into the war.
But this is not 1944. While Soviet armies swept over weak, small, destroyed countries in pushing Germany back to Berlin in WWII, today’s eastern European nations have had three-plus decades to remove communism’s shackles and move toward Western freedoms and liberty.
He knows that the people of Ukraine and other countries would never willingly choose communism over democracy. Therefore, to put the Soviet empire back together again requires force, brutal force, and if that means murder and the deaths of men, women and kids along the way, so be it.
Vladimir Putin is evil personified. Will Russians rise up to overthrow his government? Will his Ukraine invasion be thwarted? Will free world nations act to block, to defeat his aggression?
‘Extraordinary times’
Elon Musk, the billionaire force behind the electric car movement, said over the weekend that the U.S. must not only stop importing Russian oil but must also increase oil production.
“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.
“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla,” he said, but sustainable energy cannot react quickly enough to replace energy imports in a time of war.
He also said that European countries must restart their shuttered nuclear power stations and increase the power output of existing facilities.
He said “it’s now extremely obvious” that Europe needs to restart its “dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is critical to national and international security.”
... But Biden hesitates
While Elon Musk and members of Congress call for the U.S. to act, President Joe Biden hesitates.
The administration put out a note Monday that the president may travel to Saudi Arabia to ask the sheiks to increase production.
At the same time, Jen Psaki, administration press secretary, said given the Putin invasion of Ukraine, the “world needs to be prepared for a very long, difficult road ahead.”
If the fight with Russia is going to go on for not months but years, why is the president even thinking of going hat-in-hand to the Middle East to beg for an increase in oil production when the U.S. sits on the world’s biggest underground reserves of oil and gas? Is the president afraid he might offend the climate change environmental crowd by taking off oil industry restrictions and ramping up production?
Until this administration took office, the U.S. was a net oil and gas exporter and had achieved energy independence. This country can once again lead the free world. So what is the president waiting for?
— MJB
