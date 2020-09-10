September snow storm breaks limbs, city prioritizes clean up

With heavy, early season snow comes broken trees and tree limbs and Salida Public Works said they are prioritizing tree pruning and limb removal in the city right-of-ways and parks.
“It may take us a couple of weeks to finish all of the pruning and disposal, but we’ve got all hands on deck out clearing the roads right now,” David Lady, Salida Public Works director said.
In a press release the city asked residents to place any broken or fallen limbs they might have on the shoulder of the road and someone from public works will be along to pick them up.
“This applies to downed limbs within the city limits. The city is offering to help citizens with the unplanned tree debris removal from this snow event. Limbs will need to be placed for pickup by next Monday (Sept. 14),” Lady wrote in an email.
Lady said they had crews out all night plowing, and didn’t have any problems, but now they are focused on making sure no branches are blocking road ways.
“Removing fallen branches in the roadway is our biggest focus right now,” Lady said. “They were the biggest impact for us from this storm.”
Public works will be dumping the wood chips at the t-ball field parking lot at Marvin Park off Sackett Avenue and M Street for the public to access.
To report anything in the roadways, or for more information, call Salida Public Works at 719-539-6257.
