A controlled ditch burn at the Alderton property, 10025 CR 156, set fire to a pasture on the property Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in at about noon that a controlled burn had gotten out of control on the property.
South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Salida Fire Department responded with assistance from Chaffee County Fire Protection district.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the property owners did everything right ahead of time by checking with and informing the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office before commencing the burn.
“It just got out of hand,” he said. ‘It jumped the ditch.”
Fire crews were able to control the fire, but not before it had burned about 10 acres.
Property owner Pat Alderton said she had been worried for their horses and had moved them away from the danger.
Bess said it is really dry right now and urged those contemplating spring burns to call the sheriff’s office to check if it’s a no burn day and inform dispatch where the controlled burn will be.
