Smoke plumes from wildfires in Canada are the cause of the haziness in Chaffee County, Michael Garberoglio with the National Weather Service said Monday.
A weak low-pressure system near the Kansas border is causing the smoke to cycle along the Rocky Mountains, especially the I-25 corridor, with some of it blowing west into the Arkansas River Valley.
Garberoglio said that by Wednesday a shift in the wind should cause it to start dissipating.
Anyone with health issues, specifically asthma, should pay close attention to air quality alerts.
More than 80 wildfires are burning in Canada as of Sunday. Fires around the province of Alberta have shut down production of oil and gas drilling.
Health offices from a half-dozen other U.S. states have also issued air quality alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.