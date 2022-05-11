A motions hearing in the two cases against former Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo was set Tuesday by Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck told the court he planned to file motions regarding specific discovery, a constitutional challenge and evidence suppression.
The motions relate to two cases against Trujillo, a misdemeanor stemming from a Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School and a related felony offense when Trujillo allegedly cleared out a cell phone before handing it over to police who had a warrant for the piece of evidence.
The motions hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. July 15.
Trujillo is scheduled for trial in the misdemeanor case July 28-29 and on the felony charge Aug. 1, 2022, and Aug. 4-5.
