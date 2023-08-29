Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken and noodles, seasoned green beans, baked acorn squash, apricot pineapple compote and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: French dip sandwich au jus, oven browned potatoes, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Friday: Baked potato, broccoli with cheese sauce, salad with light French dressing, a plum, fruit cocktail and drop biscuit with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Today: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, fresh celery sticks and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, zucchini strips and calico fruit salad.
Thursday: Cheese pizza, crisp salad, corn and pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Labor Day – no school.
Salida Middle School
Today: Chicken teriyaki with rice, spring roll, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup, garlic toastand fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Labor Day – no school.
Salida High School
Today: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Labor Day – no school.
