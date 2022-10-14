Salida voters will be asked question 2C on their ballots: “Shall the city of Salida convey real property located at 305 F Street, Salida, Colorado, currently known and in use as the Salida Community Center, for ten dollars ($10) to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., a Colorado nonprofit corporation, to be utilized in perpetuity as the Salida Community Center, or for other similar nonprofit purposes and not be conveyed except with right of first refusal approval by the city?”
The Salida Community Center was built using grants and funds raised by Salida Senior Citizens Inc. on city property. The city owned the building and leased it to Salida Senior Citizens Inc. for $1 per month, Elaine Allemang, current director of the center, said.
