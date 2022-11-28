Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.