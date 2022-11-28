Poncha Springs Town Trustees will hold a public hearing Monday on the town’s proposed 2023 budget.

The trustees will adjorn for an executive session to discuss and instruct negotiators concerning the potential purchase and acquisition of real property and consideration of the annual town administrator/treasurer evaluation.

