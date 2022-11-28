Poncha Springs Town Trustees will hold a public hearing Monday on the town’s proposed 2023 budget.
The trustees will adjorn for an executive session to discuss and instruct negotiators concerning the potential purchase and acquisition of real property and consideration of the annual town administrator/treasurer evaluation.
Upon reconvening consideration will be given to adoption of the 2023 budget and appropriation of 2023 sums of money.
The trustees will also consider contracts to buy and sell real estate, authorizing the mayor to execute in form approved by the town administrator and town attorney and making information available publicly upon execution.
An additional public hearing regarding Poncha Meadows filing No. 2 – Final Plat, proposing the subdivision of a 118.5-acre parcel owned by Full Views Matter, LLC, to be divided into 115 residential lots, a 2.26-acre public park lot and 93.6-acres lot. These lots will remain undeveloped at this time, located north of CR 128 and east of Highway 285.
The Poncha Meadows request will then be considered by board.
The board of trustees will consider a new beer and wine liquor license application for High Valley Shuttle, 10040 U.S. 50, following a public hearing.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.