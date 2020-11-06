A recent increase in the rate at which COVID-19 cases are being diagnosed across the state has led the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and county  public health departments to reevaluate the level of precautions in some counties.

Counties which have had to move to stricter levels include Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Pitkin, Pueblo and Summit counties among others.

Gunnison and Lake counties are currently under mitigation.

So far Chaffee County has managed to stay in the Safer at Home stage 2 precautions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chaffee County remained fairly stable in terms of cases identified, averaging about 14 cases per month among the general community. 

That includes staff members from Columbine Manor Care Center and Buena Vista Correctional Complex, both of which have experienced outbreaks.

That number does not include cases among Manor residents nor Correctional Complex inmates.

By contrast, the month of October saw a significant increase, 79, in the number of cases identified. 

Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said, “The increase in numbers does seem to be an actual rise in cases, even though our positivity rate has decreased and our testing has increased.”

Pandemic data 

Monthly data collected by Chaffee County Public Health shows the progression of the virus within the county. 

Data from March to June is condensed as Chaffee County did not begin tracking data as fully as they are now able to until July.

Means of communication of the virus include: 

Travel – Became sick while out of town – traveled to a “hot spot”, traveled to visit a relative who then became positive, etc. 

Community spread – Unknown source of exposure

Person-to-person – Known source of exposure, such as a close contact within a social circle, family or workplace.

 March-June 

Number of cases: 31 cases (Includes 12 Columbine Manor Care Center staff members)

Symptomatic: 97 percent 

Asymptomatic: 3 percent 

(At this time Chaffee County was low on testing supplies and focused testing on those who were symptomatic and more moderately to severely sick.)

South end: 81 percent

North end: 19 percent

Community spread: 7 percent

Travel: 24 percent 

Person-to-person: 69 percent 

Hospitalizations: three 

Deaths: two

Total number of cases overall: 31

July

Number of cases: 26 (Includes 10 corrections staff members)

Symptomatic:  73 percent

Asymptomatic: 27 percent 

South end: 50 percent

North end: 50 percent

Community spread: 23 percent

Travel: 15 percent 

Person-to-person: 62 percent 

Hospitalizations: one

Deaths: zero

 Total number of cases overall: 57

August 

Number of cases: 16 (Includes two corrections staff members)

Symptomatic: 88 percent 

Asymptomatic: 12 percent 

South end: 44 percent 

North end: 56 percent 

Community spread: 25 percent

Travel: 25 percent

Person-to-person: 50 percent 

Hospitalizations: zero

Deaths: zero

 Total number of cases overall: 73

September 

Number of cases: 26 (Includes one corrections staff member)

Symptomatic: 73 percent

Asymptomatic: 27 percent

South end 8 percent

North end: 92 percent

Community spread: 27 percent 

Travel: zero 

Person-to-person: 73 percent 

Hospitalizations: one

Deaths: zero

Total number of cases overall: 99

October 

Number of cases: 79 (Includes 13 corrections staff members)

Symptomatic:  88 percent

Asymptomatic: 12 percent

South end: 55 percent 

North end: 45 percent 

Community spread: 20 percent

Travel: 10 percent 

Person-to-person: 70 percent 

Hospitalizations: three 

Deaths: zero

Total number of cases overall: 178

Recommendations

Carlstrom said while it is going to take sacrifices, Chaffee County is hoping that people limit their social interactions to their household members whenever possible and avoid unnecessary travel.  

About 50 percent of positive cases are asymptomatic, so otherwise healthy friends and family members can easily spread the virus unknowingly, she said.  

She said, “Gov. Jared Polis has requested that this curb on social gatherings continue at least through the end of the month so that we can course correct on a trajectory that has me the most concerned yet.  

“In the days to come, I expect tighter restrictions being announced from the state, and I hope that we in Chaffee County can avoid that by following the five commitments, limiting our interactions, and avoiding unnecessary travel,” she said.  

