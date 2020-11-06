A recent increase in the rate at which COVID-19 cases are being diagnosed across the state has led the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and county public health departments to reevaluate the level of precautions in some counties.
Counties which have had to move to stricter levels include Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Pitkin, Pueblo and Summit counties among others.
Gunnison and Lake counties are currently under mitigation.
So far Chaffee County has managed to stay in the Safer at Home stage 2 precautions.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chaffee County remained fairly stable in terms of cases identified, averaging about 14 cases per month among the general community.
That includes staff members from Columbine Manor Care Center and Buena Vista Correctional Complex, both of which have experienced outbreaks.
That number does not include cases among Manor residents nor Correctional Complex inmates.
By contrast, the month of October saw a significant increase, 79, in the number of cases identified.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said, “The increase in numbers does seem to be an actual rise in cases, even though our positivity rate has decreased and our testing has increased.”
Pandemic data
Monthly data collected by Chaffee County Public Health shows the progression of the virus within the county.
Data from March to June is condensed as Chaffee County did not begin tracking data as fully as they are now able to until July.
Means of communication of the virus include:
Travel – Became sick while out of town – traveled to a “hot spot”, traveled to visit a relative who then became positive, etc.
Community spread – Unknown source of exposure
Person-to-person – Known source of exposure, such as a close contact within a social circle, family or workplace.
March-June
Number of cases: 31 cases (Includes 12 Columbine Manor Care Center staff members)
Symptomatic: 97 percent
Asymptomatic: 3 percent
(At this time Chaffee County was low on testing supplies and focused testing on those who were symptomatic and more moderately to severely sick.)
South end: 81 percent
North end: 19 percent
Community spread: 7 percent
Travel: 24 percent
Person-to-person: 69 percent
Hospitalizations: three
Deaths: two
Total number of cases overall: 31
July
Number of cases: 26 (Includes 10 corrections staff members)
Symptomatic: 73 percent
Asymptomatic: 27 percent
South end: 50 percent
North end: 50 percent
Community spread: 23 percent
Travel: 15 percent
Person-to-person: 62 percent
Hospitalizations: one
Deaths: zero
Total number of cases overall: 57
August
Number of cases: 16 (Includes two corrections staff members)
Symptomatic: 88 percent
Asymptomatic: 12 percent
South end: 44 percent
North end: 56 percent
Community spread: 25 percent
Travel: 25 percent
Person-to-person: 50 percent
Hospitalizations: zero
Deaths: zero
Total number of cases overall: 73
September
Number of cases: 26 (Includes one corrections staff member)
Symptomatic: 73 percent
Asymptomatic: 27 percent
South end 8 percent
North end: 92 percent
Community spread: 27 percent
Travel: zero
Person-to-person: 73 percent
Hospitalizations: one
Deaths: zero
Total number of cases overall: 99
October
Number of cases: 79 (Includes 13 corrections staff members)
Symptomatic: 88 percent
Asymptomatic: 12 percent
South end: 55 percent
North end: 45 percent
Community spread: 20 percent
Travel: 10 percent
Person-to-person: 70 percent
Hospitalizations: three
Deaths: zero
Total number of cases overall: 178
Recommendations
Carlstrom said while it is going to take sacrifices, Chaffee County is hoping that people limit their social interactions to their household members whenever possible and avoid unnecessary travel.
About 50 percent of positive cases are asymptomatic, so otherwise healthy friends and family members can easily spread the virus unknowingly, she said.
She said, “Gov. Jared Polis has requested that this curb on social gatherings continue at least through the end of the month so that we can course correct on a trajectory that has me the most concerned yet.
“In the days to come, I expect tighter restrictions being announced from the state, and I hope that we in Chaffee County can avoid that by following the five commitments, limiting our interactions, and avoiding unnecessary travel,” she said.
