Harvey Economics could not find any negative economic effect to the county from Nestlé North American Waters operation near Johnson Village.
Ed and Jess Harvey presented the final draft of the economic impact report to Chaffee County Commissioners acting as the 1041 board Tuesday.
Nestlé is requesting a 10 year extension for spring water production, transmission pipeline and loading facility. They first received the permit in 2009.
Ed explained that they while they looked at the first ten years of the permit, most of what they were looking at is the effect of Nestlé on Chaffee County for the next ten years.
One aspect Harvey reviewed was employment by Nestlé within the county.
Ed said that Nestlé had a net benefit to employment within the county, but it was relatively small.
Nestlé employes five truck drivers and while Nestlé is paying them more then the average income within the county, they are not crowding out or replacing other employers in the county.
Other expenditures not related to employment, taxes or their deal with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District includes things like construction, local contracts, utilities and non-profit organization contributions.
Ed pointed said there was no construction in 2020, and no indication that there would be much more at the site.
He said that contributions to 13 local non-profits in 2020 equaled about $63,000.
“Nestlé indicated they would continue the same level of contributions going forward,” Ed said. “Overall, these are small contributions that go out in a lot of little ways.”
Property taxes paid to the county were a small amount of the county’s overall budget, Ed said.
He said that the fiscal agents he spoke to said, “they really wouldn’t notice” if Nestlé were here or not.
Ed said that in his opinion, the fiscal impacts would be very small going forward.
Harvey Economics also did an estimate on just how much plastic solid waste might cost the county every year, and said they estimated a cost of about $8,900 out of the county’s budget might be being spent on solid waste products produced by Nestlé in the landfill.
They looked at the number of new businesses and employees coming to the county between 2010 and 2020, and in both cases the county grew by rates higher than the rest of Colorado.
“There is no evidence of Nestlé having an economic effect that we could find in the data, as far as new businesses coming to Chaffee County,” Ed said.
He said that from 2015 to 2019, the county had a population growth of 2.3 percent versus a growth of 1.4 percent statewide, indicating that Nestlé had no affect on growth.
Ed also said that representatives he spoke with in the economic development community spoke about Nestlé as a net positive, attracting new people and business to the county.
Larry Lawrence, Nestlé regional manager for the western region, said he thought Harvey gave a good presentation, and would like some time to review the report.
Commissioner Greg Felt said the commissioners would reconvene at 1 p.m. May 1, after their regular meeting, to discuss the change in business structure for Nestlé, and at 1 p.m. May 18 to hold a public hearing on the economic report and give Lawrence an opportunity to ask questions and present a rebuttal if necessary.
