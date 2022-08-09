Gold Rush Days returns to Buena Vista Aug. 13-14 at McPhelemy Park.
“The chamber realizes how important our roots, history and heritage are to what makes our town so special. With that as the driving force, we are bringing Gold Rush Days back this year to truly focus on that, keep the heritage alive and have a ton of fun together as a community,” Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Rupska said.
Returning this year will be the fan-favorite Quacktastic Rubber Duck Race, free concerts, vendor stalls, food trucks, historical re-enactments and many other activities.
The Quacktastic Rubber Duck Race will have two main races, the adult race and the kids’ race. The kids’ race will begin at 11:30 a.m. and ducks will cost $2 with a guaranteed special prize for each participant.
The adult race will start at 1:30 p.m. and will cost $10 a duck or $50 for a pack of six ducks.
The grand prize for the winner of the adult race is a brand-new e-bike valued at $2,000, donated by BV eBikes.
Sponsors for the rubber duck race include BV eBikes, LaGree’s Food Stores, Full Circle Real Estate Group, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Rainbow Lake Resort and CKS.
Also appearing during the festival will be several bands who will perform at the back of the park next to the beer/wine garden.
Live performances will include Alex & Bonnie at 10 a.m., Mountain Mantra at noon, Smith & Friends Duo at 2 p.m. and David Lawrence & The Spoonful at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday performances will start with CMA All-Stars at 10 a.m., continue with Alex & Bonnie at noon and end with Royal Street Ramblers Trio at 2 p.m.
Gold Rush Days will also have more than a hundred different vendors, food trucks, artists, face painting, gem mining and historical re-enactments that will be available both days of the festival.
These vendors and events will take place in McPhelemy Park along the east side of the lake by U.S. 24.
