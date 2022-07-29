Christian motorcycle club starts Chaffee County chapter

Christian Motorcycle Association members look out for one another, said Lee Carter, forming chapter president for the group in Chaffee County. More importantly, he said, they put others before themselves and follow the gospel of Christ.
Carter has been motorcycling for more than 40 years and became a Christian in 1975 when he was a senior in high school. “I wanted to ride with people who believe the same things I do,” he said.
The Christian Motorcycle Association is a nonprofit organization and states it is a worldwide ministry dedicated to changing the world since 1975.
It members do cleanup work at rallies and host open-doors events where they hand out Bibles in all languages. The main appeal, however, is the camaraderie of Christians riding together, Carter said. The group is hoping to set up a chapter in Chaffee County and is looking for new members.
“To me, being a Christian means I don’t have to sin anymore,” Carter said. He became a Christian because of a Christian youth group to which he used to drive his friends. After becoming Christian, he said, when he returned to school the next day everyone knew right away that he was different. Previously he had participated in typical teenage activities such as partying and hooking up, but said after he was saved he didn’t want to do that anymore.
Carter has been part of the Christian Motorcycle Association since 2010 after finding the group through a memorial rally at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. He said other motorcycle groups such as Hell’s Angels and Sons of Silence generally get along well with the Christian association and appreciate their bikes being blessed.
“Nothing beats seeing all the scenery God made from the seat of a motorcycle,” Carter said.
The organization looks for people who like to get together to go on rides or those who need family in their life, welcoming all backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, races, abilities, genders and sexual orientations to join its ranks. If someone is struggling or needs someone to talk to, the Christian Motorcycle Association is here for them, Carter said.
To be a member, one needs to have a servant’s heart. What that means, Carter explained, is getting yourself out of the picture and thinking of others, and Jesus, first. Even if someone isn’t Christian, members would still want to take care of them and love them, he said. The group’s slogan is “We’re here if you need us.”
