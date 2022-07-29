Christian motorcycle club starts Chaffee County chapter

Lee Carter, forming chapter president of the Chaffee County Christian Motorcycle Association, prepares to take off from Robin’s restaurant. The group met at Robin’s Saturday with potential chapter members and to encourage others to join.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Christian Motorcycle Association members look out for one another, said Lee Carter, forming chapter president for the group in Chaffee County. More importantly, he said, they put others before themselves and follow the gospel of Christ.

Carter has been motorcycling for more than 40 years and became a Christian in 1975 when he was a senior in high school. “I wanted to ride with people who believe the same things I do,” he said. 

