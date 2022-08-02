Residents of Villa Grove will meet with representatives from the Seven Peaks Music Festival at 6 p.m. today at the community fire station to discuss locals’ concerns about the Labor Day weekend festival.
The meeting was arranged by a resident as locals have been left out of any communications or input, both by Seven Peaks and Saguache County commissioners, a press release stated.
