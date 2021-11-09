Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced it will organize Holiday Park this year with the theme of “The Polar Express,” which coordinates with the Parade of Lights.
The annual event encourages community members to adopt a Christmas tree at Riverside Park to decorate for their business or nonprofit or to remember and honor loved ones. Proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships.
Adoption application cards have been sent to all previous participants, according to a press release. Additional cards are available at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50. “Adopt a Tree” forms also will be published in The Mountain Mail and can be downloaded from www.salidasunriserotary.com.
Anyone with questions about tree adoption can call Julie Richardson at 913-209-3960. Completed adoption cards may be mailed to Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1044, Salida, CO 81201.
Holiday Park will comply with all the Chaffee County Public Health guidelines.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club said Altamont Landscaping, The Mountain Mail and Scout Troop 60 assist with Holiday Park.
