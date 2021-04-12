Nestlé Waters North America announced they are now operating under the new corporate name of BlueTriton Brands, after Nestlé was acquired by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos and Co. in February.
Nestlé is currently in the process of renewing their 1041 permit with Chaffee County. Nestlé is requesting a 10 year extension for spring water production, transmission pipeline and loading facility in Johnson Village. They first received the permit in 2009.
“The county is assessing what implications this corporate name chance may have on the existing extended 1041 permit as well as the renewal/extension application hearing already underway,” county attorney Jennifer Davis said in a press release
Commissioners will reconvene as the 1041 permit authority during their April 20 meeting to discuss the name change and any impacts it might have on the 1041 permit.
