Float fishing the Arkansas River

River guide Matt Weber of Salida River Adventures, center, navigates a fishing raft through the Coors Boat Ramp wave on the way down the Arkansas River. Passengers Melvin Farley, front, and Christie Ball, back, caught some brown and cutbow trout on their float fishing trip recently. Farley and Ball were visiting the area from Arkansas.
