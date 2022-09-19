Salida City Council heard a report on the 2023 proposed budget from City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich during a work session Monday.
“We started the budget a little later this year on purpose,” Tihonovich said. “We’ve found it easier to project next year when we can see how this year is going.”
City departments broke down their one-time budget requests:
• Administration and other: Software upgrades for $169.000; adding an administrative coordinator for $43,608 plus benefits; building upgrades; special election for home rule question for $17,000; and raze D Street property and perform site assessment and design plans for $300,000. Total: $447,580.
• Community Development: $200,000 for Vandaveer master plan and related professional services. Total: $200,000.
• Police department: two officers attending the academy for $22,500; mandated equipment replacements for $11,000; increases in body camera costs for $3,000; $5,000 for a digital server for evidence storage. $124,000 for hybrid replacement vehicles; and $6,500 for the Cellebrite system. Total: $172,000.
• Fire department: $76,000 to replace the fire chief’s vehicle per apparatus replacement plan. Design and construction costs for the new fire department will be added later.
• Arts and Culture: $127,000 for a Digital Cinema Package projection system for the theater; $23,000 to replace the theater curtain; $56,500 on various machinery replacement needs; and $10,000 for the expanding arts program. Total: $216,500.
• Parks and Facilities: $20,000 on various tools, including a trencher, cement mixer and e-bike; $75,000 for annual trailwork. Total: $95,000.
• Recreation and aquatics: $40,000 for preschool-aged and Friday programing; increase of the general recreation programming of $15,000; landscaping at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center for $10,000; and $6,000 for e-bikes to transport staff. Total: $71,000.
• Capital improvement projects: $35,000 on downtown skate park repairs; $50,000 on consultant for wayfinding signage; $100,000 on solar street lighting; $150,000 on caboose exterior restoration; $200,000 on hot water line replace project; $350,000 with $175,000 expected in grant funding for a river corridor boat ramp beach project; and $40,000 for a bicycle pump track. Total: $750,000.
• Public Works operational and planning: $300,000 for the Illinois/Scott streets design with potential 2024 construction; $180,000 on expansion and move of mechanic shop; $100,000 for removable bollard option on seasonal F Street closures. Total: $580,000.
• Public Works capital projects: $1.5 million on a multi-year phased street reconstruction on Poncha Boulevard; $4 million on Oak Street and other Colorado Department of Local Affairs reconstruction, dependent on CDOT approval; $540,000 on asphalt maintenance and sidewalks and Americans with Disabilites Act projects. Total: $6,040,000.
• Public Works utility division operational planning: $80,000 on Harrington Ditch piping design and Pasquale Springs and $100,000 on Poncha trunk line design. Total: $180,000.
• Public works utility division capital projects: $2.5 million for 2022-2023 upgrades on the Pasquale water supply upgrades; $550,000 on sanitary sewer main replacement; $250,000 on continued smart meter upgrades; and $100,000 on limited in-town water line replacement. Total: $3.5 million.
