After 43 years of operation, the Salida Business Alliance will be dissolved as of Dec. 31.
The group is known for sponsoring the Parade of Lights and the Fourth of July Parade, as well as for bringing local businesses together to network and promote sales.
The SBA was started in 1979 by a small group of merchants who wanted to band together to share information and put on shopping events. “When you became a business in Salida, it was natural for you to join the SBA,” Treasurer Nicole Balaun said.
The SBA was designed for local promotions, but over time it morphed, past president and longtime member Vickie Sue Vigil said, as new people came into it and as the business climate changed.
In the 1970s and ’80s the SBA was known for events such as Christmas giveaways and Spring Flings to draw people to shop. In the ’90s, it became more about networking among businesses.
In addition to sponsoring the parades, the SBA also partnered with Monarch Mountain and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce for the community Christmas Festival. It also collaborated with USA Pro Challenge Events and help put on the Gentlemen of the Road concert, which brought more than 20,000 people to Salida.
Extra funds from events were used for beautification projects around town. “I never expected it to be this key player with all these other people to promote businesses and events in Salida,” Vigil said. “When we started, that was never on the radar.”
As the business climate changed, so did the focus of the SBA, Vigil said. The change came in the form of social media, internet sales and promoting people to buy brick and mortar as opposed to online.
In 2019, before the pandemic threw things for a loop, the SBA’s mission included bringing Salida and Buena Vista businesses together for networking and sharing generalized information so they could all be on the same page.
The reasoning for dissolving SBA involved several factors, but for the most part, Vigil and Balaun agreed, along with other board members, it was simply time. After 2020, attendance at the SBA’s public meetings was dwindling, and they were running low on board members, Vigil said.
People couldn’t promote the way they did before, and the SBA didn’t have the people for sales or to act as officers/volunteers. Additionally, many of the SBA members were owner-run businesses, which made it difficult for them to volunteer, Balaun said.
“The dynamic of the businesses for the last several years has changed, and possibly the need for us all coming together isn’t as valued as before,” Balaun said. The board voted to dissolve, as many had been feeling it for a while, she said. “Things weren’t flowing as easily as they had been in the past, and it was a nice realization.”
Balaun’s favorite memories of the SBA are the morning meetings every first and third Thursday, to have a good time and talk about everything that’s happening. “We talked about anything and everything,” she said.
While SBA meeting places changed around, Balaun said her favorite meeting place was First Street Café, which in her opinion had the best breakfast.
While the SBA will be dissolved at the end of 2022, Vigil said the remaining funds will be used to provide signage on U.S. 285, Colo. 291 and U.S. 50 at Roxy’s Bottle Shop through 2023.
Additionally, the group will produce the 30th edition of its Christmas ornament. Any leftover money will go to the chamber of commerce.
Vigil said she thought the SBA did a good job bringing businesses together to network and promoting local shopping.
“I hope someone else will step up and form a similar organization,” she said. “It’s so important that people support the local business community. If you love the community you live in, you should volunteer to help it.”
