A petition requesting that Salida City Council either repeal or submit to voters the question of approval of the major impact review for The Residences at the Salida Bottling Company has been confirmed by City Clerk Erin Kelley to meet the requirement of 256 signatures, or 5 percent of registered voters in Salida.
The petition will now go before the council.
Vince Phillips and Jerry Raski, representing proponents of the petition, collected the necessary signatures regarding The Residences at Salida Bottling Company. The development at 323 W. First St. is planned to be 16 townhouse lots on 0.6 acre, with the application requesting increased density, increased building height, modification on how building height is measured, increased number of building stories and other variances.
Council tabled the ordinance allowing the variances during its April 6 meeting, after council members said they had concerns about the height variance request.
Council unanimously approved the ordinance on May 3, after the applicants offered to add a fourth inclusive housing unit.
A similar situation occurred with Salida Crossings, a four-building, 122-unit project on U.S. 50. On March 20, 2018, city council voted 4-2 to approve the project. In early April 2018, former Salida City Councilman Hal Brown filed a petition with the city against the ordinance approving Salida Crossings.
The council upheld its decision on June 6, 2018, leading to a special election on Sept. 25, 2018, when the ballot question passed by a margin of 1,196 yes votes to 1,038 no votes, upholding the approval of Salida Crossings.
The city denied a request for a copy of the Salida Bottling Company petition, a public record, without an official Colorado Open Records Act request. Phillips provided the petition instead.
