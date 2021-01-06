Commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday, setting a moratorium on retail marijuana establishments within unincorporated Chaffee County until Dec. 31, 2021 with the understanding that they will update the land use code on the issue.
County attorney Jennifer Davis suggested that passing a moratorium by ordinance every year, which they have done for the past several years, is not the way to legislate the issue. She said it was an issue the county has been meaning to address for some time, including this past year.
The commissioners discussed grow facilities within the county as well. The county currently allows licensing for up to six grow facilities, and four are in use.
In other business, Cindy Williams with Chaffee Common Ground addressed the county via Zoom, requesting they serve as the convening authority for the Chaffee County Recreation Plan.
She talked about how visitor spending has grown by 13 percent a year from 2016 to 2019, based on input from local businesses.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked if Williams had talked to Colorado Mountain College about being involved in this plan, and Williams said the dean had been involved, and she would reach out to follow up. Williams said she had a call next week to talk to Western Colorado University as well.
The commissioners voted unanimously to serve as the authority for the plan.
Commissions discussed the recent lease of the Tennessee Pass railroad line by Colorado Midland & Pacific Railroad, and talked with Davis the possibility of meeting with commissioners from Eagle, Lake and Fremont counties to discuss the possible development of the rail line.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• A contract with Colorado State University for facility wildfire fuels and wildfire awareness and education programs.
• A contract with Simpleview, LLC for website design for the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau.
• Extension of the COVID-19 disaster declaration until their March 2 meeting.
• A moratorium on residential components within the airport overlay district. This was another issue commissioners agreed needed to be addressed through changes to the land use code.
• The final resolutions for the Dao minor subdivision, Roach heritage water subdivision exemption and Sampson heritage water exemption.
• The 2021 ambulance licensing for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
• A approval of the 2020 Highway Users Tax Fund.
