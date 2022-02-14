The Salida City Council will hear staff reports, consider candidates for board seats and discuss changes to the amplified sound permits during their work session at 6 p.m. today.
Director Mike Post will present the report on the Salida Parks and Recreation Department. He will touch on some of the goals the department is working on, including:
• Organizational resilience
• A healthy Salida
• Quality infrastructure
• Access and equality
• Connection through recreation
• Community collaboration
Post will also discuss the new Parks, Recreation Open Spaces and Trails master plan.
Chief Russell Johnson will present the Salida Police Department’s annual statistical update.
He will discuss arrest numbers, crime breakdown and look at community programs and events.
The council members will consider candidate Ryan Short for two open alternative seats on the Historic Preservation Commission, and Aaron Drwingson and Brian Colby for two open alternative and one open seas on the Planning Commission.
City administrator Drew Nelson will seek feedback from the council regarding changes to the city’s amplified sound permits.
To register for the work session, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
