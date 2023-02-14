Solvista Health will host a career event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., to provide information about the behavioral healthcare field.
Solvista’s Regional Assessment Center in Salida currently has openings for entry-level positions as behavioral health workers. The positions provide an opportunity to enter the field for those with a high school diploma or equivalent, a press release stated.
The event will provide dinner and a presentation exploring the opportunity for education, training and career advancement available through Solvista. Leaders from the local nonprofit healthcare organization will be on hand to answer questions.
The Regional Assessment Center is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility where people who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, regardless of where they live in Colorado, can find help, the release stated.
To attend the event, RSVP by Feb. 20 by calling Julie Anderson at 719-275-2351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.