Solvista Health will host a career event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., to provide information about the behavioral healthcare field.

Solvista’s Regional Assessment Center in Salida currently has openings for entry-level positions as behavioral health workers. The positions provide an opportunity to enter the field for those with a high school diploma or equivalent, a press release stated.

