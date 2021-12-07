Chaffee District Court Magistrate Amanda Hunter on Friday set a condemnation jury trial for May 2 to determine the fate of two properties owned by John and Penelope Mehos and PMM LLC.
Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and William Smith were both approved to be part of a three-person commission to determine fair valuation of the Mehos properties at 102 D St. and 233 E. First St.
Both properties have been determined to be unfit for human habitation.
The third member of the commission, former 11th Judicial District Court Judge Kenneth Plotz, has not yet been approved as there is a legal question regarding his eligibility.
Instructions for the commission specify a commissioner must be a freeholder, but not whether or not their property needs to be within the same county as the commission.
Plotz no longer lives in Chaffee County but on the Front Range.
A determination of Plotz’s eligibility will be made at a future date.
In Friday’s proceedings, the City of Salida was represented by attorney Joseph Rivera.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore also attended.
Former tenants, plaintiffs in two civil suits involving both properties, were represented by attorney Matthew K. Hobbs.
John Mehos and Penelope Mehos were invited to be part of the proceedings Friday but were not present in the courtroom nor via Webex.
