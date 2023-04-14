The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a Drinks and Dialogue discussion on schools, kids and COVID from 5:30-7 p.m. April 20 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The event includes appetizers and a cash bar. Teachers, parents and the general public are welcome to attend; no registration is required.
COVID’s impact on children’s educational achievement has had serious impacts on students’ sense of well-being and student achievement, a press release stated.
The event will discuss the scale of the problem nationally and at the state level as well as possible solutions, including state tutoring initiatives to help students gain confidence and catch up.
Leading the discussion are Johns Hopkins University researcher Amanda Neitzel, deputy director of evidence research at the Center for Reform in Education, and local expert Samantha Messier, director of standards and instructional support at the Colorado Department of Education.
Neitzel is a research scientist who studies school-based interventions and has expertise in experimental educational designs and quantitative data analysis.
Messier, a longtime Colorado resident, has worked in the Boulder Valley School District for 17 years in a variety of roles. She currently supports the implementation of state-wide academic standards.
