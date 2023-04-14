The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a Drinks and Dialogue discussion on schools, kids and COVID from 5:30-7 p.m. April 20 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.

The event includes appetizers and a cash bar. Teachers, parents and the general public are welcome to attend; no registration is required.

