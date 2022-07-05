Riverside Park was alive with big band sounds Friday from The Falconaires jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Academy Band.
Audience members clapped along to several numbers and were on their feet for a few standing ovations. By a show of hands, most of the audience indicated they had visited the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and many came from military backgrounds.
The Falconaires performed “The National Anthem,” “I Just Found Out About Love,” “Watershed” by Anais Mitchell, “Mnohaya Lita,” “Anvil Chorus,” “Shades of Jade,” “Holy,” “America,” “Ireland Must Be Heaven,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” Sing Sing Sing Sing Sing,” “American Anthem,” “Armed Services Medley,” “Battle Hymn” and “In the Mood.”
The full Air Force Academy band has 60 members, performs each year for millions of people, and this is its 75th year, according to a band press release.
Band members learn their songs in six rehearsals over the course of two weeks before they hit the road and perform in locations around the country. Salida was the second performance of this tour, the band’s first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve spent my first year waiting to do this,” Tech. Sgt. Matt Horanzy, the band’s guitarist, said after the performance. “We use music as a tool. We hope that people come and leave with a new sense of inspiration and patriotism.”
The Falconaires’ vocalist, Tech. Sgt. Kayla Richardson, said her favorite part of the performance was working with the crowd. She said Salida’s audience was unique in that the community was so open, loving and enthusiastic. She said many audience members approached her afterwards to share their own stories in the armed forces and express appreciation.
Richardson said she thinks the Air Force Academy Band shows a different side of the military than its stereotype, because it allows its members to express themselves as individuals. Speaking for the Air Force as a whole, she said, “We really want to connect with all the people that live around us and support us, and let them know that we’re here to defend and protect the country that we have now.”
